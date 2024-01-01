Bone Collector Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 22%CBD —

Bone Collector is a hybrid strain created by crossing MAC and Cow God. Grown by Big Daddy Purp, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, humulene, and myrcene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this All-in-One Device delivers a bold and flavorful experience. Enjoy the spicy and herbal notes of cinnamon, pepper, cloves, and oregano in Bone Collector with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One Device.

Bone Collector is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Larry OG and Grandaddy Purple. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Bone Collector is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Phat Panda, the average price of Bone Collector typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bone Collector’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bone Collector, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
