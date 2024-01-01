Bone Collector Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Bone Collector is a Hybrid strain grown by Big Daddy Purp. This potent cross of MAC x Cow God offers flavors of cinnamon, pepper and spicy. The dominant terpenes found in Bone Collector are caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, humulene and myrcene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

About this strain

Bone Collector is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Larry OG and Grandaddy Purple. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Bone Collector is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Phat Panda, the average price of Bone Collector typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bone Collector’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bone Collector, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item