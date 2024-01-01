Bop Gun Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Bop Gun is a potent Hybrid strain made by crossing Do si Dos x Papaya. This cross gives off aromas of lime, sour, citrusy, juniper and cinnamon. Bop Gun, grown by Dogtown Pioneers, is dominant in limonene, alpha-maaliene, caryophyllene, linalool and myrcene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge.

Bop Gun is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Do-Si-Dos and Papaya. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Bop Gun has a funky and fruity flavor and aroma that resembles a cheese and papaya smoothie with hints of earth and skunk. It produces large and resinous buds with green and purple colors and orange hairs. Bop Gun is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bop Gun effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bop Gun when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and nausea. Bred by Illicit Gardens, Bop Gun features flavors like cheese, papaya, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and fruity aroma. The average price of Bop Gun typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Bop Gun is also known as Delta Dream, a name given by Southern Sky Brands who grow this strain exclusively in Mississippi. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bop Gun, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
