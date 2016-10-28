About this product
About this strain
Developed by Humboldt Seed Organization, Bubba’s Gift is a strain unlike any other. Despite being almost purely indica, this cross between Bubba Kush and God’s Gift produces functional and uplifting effects with a mild body high. Given its strong indica genetics, this sweet, fruity strain is surprisingly well-suited for daytime creative activities. Bubba’s Gift will flower in 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
