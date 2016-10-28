Bubba's Gift Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Bubba's Gift is a potent Indica strain made by crossing Bubba Kush, God's Gift. This cross gives off aromas of Grape, Berry and Sweet. Bubba's Gift, grown by Grow Op Farms, is dominant in Limonene, Caryophyllene and Myrcene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin HTE All-in-One.

Developed by Humboldt Seed Organization, Bubba’s Gift is a strain unlike any other. Despite being almost purely indica, this cross between Bubba Kush and God’s Gift produces functional and uplifting effects with a mild body high. Given its strong indica genetics, this sweet, fruity strain is surprisingly well-suited for daytime creative activities. Bubba’s Gift will flower in 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
