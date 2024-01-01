Cake Mix is a hybrid strain created by crossing Wedding Cake and London Poundcake. Grown by VIBE, this 1g Live Resin Vape Cart features dominant terpenes of β-Caryophyllene, Farnesene, Limonene, α-Humulene, and β-Pinene. Dabstract's cartridges are formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, preserving the natural terpenes of the plant for a flavorful live resin experience. Elevate your vaping experience with Dabstract's Cake Mix Live Resin HTE Vape Cart.
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!