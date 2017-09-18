Candy Jack Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Candy Jack is an Sativa strain. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring terpinolene, limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene and b-ocimene; creating a flavor combination of apple, citrus, nutmeg, cumin and mango notes. It's grown at Burnwell. Get the full flavor experience with our HTE Vape Cartridge. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

Candy Jack is a mostly sativa strain that provides a swift boost to your mood alongside a sweet, citrus aroma. The fragrant smell is inherited from its Skunk #1 parent, while creative and focused effects stem from the Jack Herer side of the family. While its complex terpene profile may impress even the most hardened connoisseur, patients typically appreciate Candy Jack’s ability to counter stress, depression, and appetite loss. With a few Cannabis Cup wins already under its belt, Candy Jack’s potency, flavor, and effects have won this sativa a sterling reputation in the cannabis world. 

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
