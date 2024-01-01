Cenex is a Sativa strain that combines of Cinderella 99 and Vortex. Grown outdoors by Dogtown Pioneers and Big Daddy Purp, as well as indoors by Grow Op Farms, this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-bulnesene, and linalool; creating an unforgettable flavor combination of lime, sour rind, and juniper. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cartridge.

