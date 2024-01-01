Cenex is a Sativa strain that combines of Cinderella 99 and Vortex. Grown outdoors by Dogtown Pioneers and Big Daddy Purp, as well as indoors by Grow Op Farms, this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-bulnesene, and linalool; creating an unforgettable flavor combination of lime, sour rind, and juniper. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cartridge.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.