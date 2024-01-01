Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is grown outdoors by Big Daddy Purp and is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman (GSC cross). It 's dominant terpenes include a-terpinene, terpineol, thymol, g-terpinene, and linalool. This strain gives off sweet flavors of cinnamon, cloves, pepper, and oregano, with a kick of spice. Try it now in our Live Resin Vape Cart.

Show more