Cereal Milk Live Resin HTE Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is grown outdoors by Big Daddy Purp and is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman (GSC cross). It 's dominant terpenes include a-terpinene, terpineol, thymol, g-terpinene, and linalool. This strain gives off sweet flavors of cinnamon, cloves, pepper, and oregano, with a kick of spice. Try it now in our Live Resin Vape Cart.

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

About this brand

Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
