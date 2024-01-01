Cheetah Piss Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Cheetah Piss is a potent Hybrid strain made by crossing Lemonnade x Gelato x London Pound Cake. This cross gives off aromas of pepper, cinnamon and spicy. Cheetah Piss, grown by Grow Op Farms, is dominant in caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, a-bulnesene and humulene. Find it today in Dabstract's award winning Live Resin Cake Icing.

A trifecta of quality strains from Growing Passion and Cookies Fam, Cheetah Piss crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to famous old school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss is funky just like Cat Piss, reminding consumers of those strains with weird, uncommon qualities.

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
