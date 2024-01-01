Cheetah Piss Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Cheetah Piss is a hybrid strain that crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. Grown by Big Daddy Purp (Outdoors) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor), it features dominant terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, a-bulnesene, humulene. This mix gives a pungent and funky aroma of hops, fruit, and pepper. Try it in our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.

A trifecta of quality strains from Growing Passion and Cookies Fam, Cheetah Piss crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to famous old school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss is funky just like Cat Piss, reminding consumers of those strains with weird, uncommon qualities.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
