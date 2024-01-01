Chem Cake Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Chem Cake is a Sativa strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cultivar offers flavors of spicy, cinnamon, sweet, lemongrass and thyme. The dominant terpenes found in Chem Cake are myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, alpha-maaliene and selinadiene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

Chem Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Birthday Cake and Chem D. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Chem Cake is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hytiva, the average price of Chem Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Chem Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
