Chem Dawg x OG Kush is a limited-release sativa combination of Chem Dawg and OG Kush. Grown by Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, myrcene, and humulene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of cinnamon, spicy, pepper, cloves, and oregano. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) Vape Cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.