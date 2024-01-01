About this product
About this strain
Chemical Sunset is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Chem with Orange Zkittlez. This strain produces uplifting effects that will energize your mind and relax your body. The effects of Chemical Sunset will come on quickly, so take it slow with this strain until you understand how it makes you feel. Medical marijuana patients choose Chemical Sunset to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue. According to growers, this strain flowers into fluffy spade-shaped buds with white trichome coverage and amber orange hairs. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Chemical Sunset - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.