Chemical Sunset Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Chemical Sunset is a Sativa Dominant Hybrid strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cross of Orange Zkittlez x OG Chem offers flavors of cinnamon, spicy and pepper. The dominant terpenes found in Chemical Sunset are caryophyllene, a-maaliene, limonene, myrcene and humulene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Chemical Sunset is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Chem with Orange Zkittlez. This strain produces uplifting effects that will energize your mind and relax your body. The effects of Chemical Sunset will come on quickly, so take it slow with this strain until you understand how it makes you feel. Medical marijuana patients choose Chemical Sunset to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue. According to growers, this strain flowers into fluffy spade-shaped buds with white trichome coverage and amber orange hairs. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Chemical Sunset - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
