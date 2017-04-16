Cherry Cookies Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

Cherry Cookies is a hybrid strain created by crossing Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor), this strain offers a terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and pinene. Enjoy notes of mango, lemongrass, thyme, fruit, and musky tastes with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.

About this strain

Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.

For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
