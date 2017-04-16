Dabstract
Cherry Cookies Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Cherry Cookies effects
55 people told us about effects:
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
