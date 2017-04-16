Cherry Cookies x Grandpa's Gun Chest Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cherry Cookies x Grandpa's Gun Chest is a Indica strain produced by Dogtown Pioneers. This unique variety boasts dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, alpha-maaliene and selinadiene. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar. Savor the delicious spicy, cinnamon, sweet, pepper and cedar flavors with Dabstract's Live Resin Terp Sugar.

About this strain

Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item