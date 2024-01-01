Cherry Cookies x Grandpa's Gun Chest is a limited-release indica combination. Lineage: Cherry Cookies (Cherry Pie x Girl Scout Cookies) and Grandpa's Gun Chest (Animal Mints #15 x Redneck Wedding). Grown By Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, terpinolene, and a-maaliene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of lime, sour rind, juniper, and cinnamon. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE)
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.