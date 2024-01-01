Cherry Cookies x Orange Zkittlez is a limited-release hybrid combination of Cherry Cookies (Cherry Pie x Cookies F2) and Orange Zkittlez (Zkittlez x Agent Orange). This mixture features a terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, terpinolene, caryophyllene, and linalool; creating a flavor combination of mango, lime, and a sour finish. Pick up our Live Vape Cartridge to experience the full flavor of Cherry Cookies x Orange Zkittlez.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.