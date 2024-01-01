Cherry Mintz Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Cherry Mintz is a Hybrid strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cross of Cherry AK47 x Animal Mintz offers flavors of mango, fruity, lemongrass, thyme and dank. The dominant terpenes found in Cherry Mintz are myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, humulene and a-maaliene. Formulated with Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure high potency distillate, this all-in-one device from Dabstract offers a convenient way to enjoy a rich and flavorful live resin cannabis experience.

Cherry Mintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry AK47 and Animal Mintz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Mintz is a tasty, tart blend of cherry and mint flavors that draws from its sativa and indica heritage evenly, producing a very well-balanced hybrid that effects the mind and the body. Take your time when consuming this strain, as it is known to have a creeping effect and take a little longer to set in. Cherry Mintz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Mintz effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by West Coast Treez, Cherry Mintz features flavors like cherry, mint, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cherry Mintz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Mintz can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or concentrates. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel happy and relaxed, Cherry Mintz might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
