Cookies & Cream Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

Cookies & Cream is a Indica Dominant Hybrid strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cross of GSC X Starfighter F2 offers flavors of sweet, lime and sour. The dominant terpenes found in Cookies & Cream are limonene, a-maaliene, caryophyllene, selinadiene and a-bulnesene. The flower used to create this particular Terp Sugar originated at the Rebel Grown Seeds cultivator. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides hybrid effects that can be useful during the day or night. Reviewers report using it on anxiety, stress, and depression. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
