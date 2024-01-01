Cow God X Trophy Wife is a limited-release hybrid combination of Cow God (Qwazy Train x Tangie) and Trophy Wife (Wedding Cake F2). Grown by Big Daddy Purp-Outdoor, this strain has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, humulene, and a-bulnesene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of pepper, cinnamon, spicy, cloves, and oregano. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) Vape Cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.