Dank Drank is a hybrid strain created by crossing Purple Punch with Terpee Slurpee. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers (Outdoor) and Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain has a terpene profile of caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, linalool, and humulene; boasting flavors of cinnamon, pepper, spicy, cloves, and oregano. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.