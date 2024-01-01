About this product
About this strain
Diesel Dough is a hybrid marijuana strain and a genetic cross of two epic strains: a female Sour Diesel and a male Do-Si-Dos. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, the strong taste and uplifting high of a Sour Diesel shine through Diesel Dough, while the Do-Si-Dos genetics increase bud size and resin production, adding purple hues and an OG funk. Diesel Dough is a great rework of a classic strain that celebrates quality genetics and the history of cannabis. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diesel Dough, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
