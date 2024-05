Dirty Little Secret is an Indica strain created by crossing GMO and Secret OG. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this 1g Live Resin HTE Vape Cart contains dominant terpenes of myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, humulene, and terpinolene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this cartridge preserves the natural terpenes of the plant for a flavorful live resin experience. Elevate your vaping experience with Dabstract's Dirty Little Secret Live Resin HTE Vape Cart.

Show more