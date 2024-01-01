Donny Burger x London Pound Cake is an indica strain created by crossing Donny Burger (GMO X Han-Solo Burger) and London Poundcake (Sunset Sherbet X Unknown Indica). Grown outdoors by Big Daddy Purp, this strain features a terpene profile of a-maaliene, terpinolene, camphene, a-terpinene, and a-bulnesene; creating a flavor combination of lime, sour, pepper, cinnamon and spicy notes. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 All-in-One Device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.