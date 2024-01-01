About this product
About this strain
Double OG Chem is an award-winning weed strain from the OG Kush, Chemdog, and Sour Diesel families. It was bred by Rebel Grown Seeds and took home awards at The Emerald Cup 2022 and 2023. It grows big, and green and gassy with variations on OG Kush's lemon-pine-fuel, Chem stank and Sour Diesel's sour notes. It should like a potent hybrid.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
