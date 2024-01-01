Double OG Chem Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, Double OG Chem is a refined strain offering an interesting combination of flavors and terpenes. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience.

About this strain

Double OG Chem is an award-winning weed strain from the OG Kush, Chemdog, and Sour Diesel families. It was bred by Rebel Grown Seeds and took home awards at The Emerald Cup 2022 and 2023. It grows big, and green and gassy with variations on OG Kush's lemon-pine-fuel, Chem stank and Sour Diesel's sour notes. It should like a potent hybrid.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item