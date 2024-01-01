Double Stuffed Sorbet Live Resin Cake Icing 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Double Stuffed Sorbet is a Indica strain produced by Dogtown Pioneers. This unique variety boasts dominant terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, alpha-maaliene and selinadiene. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, Live Resin Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience. Savor the delicious cinnamon, spicy, lime, sour and citrusy flavors with Dabstract's Live Resin Cake Icing.

A dessert treat from DNA Genetics’ Sorbet lineup, Double Stuffed Sorbet is a cross of Do-Si-Dos and their own unknown Sorbet strain. Noted for its pungent aroma, Double Stuffed Sorbet offers a creamy and sweet terpene profile that pairs well with its relaxing and euphoric high. This strain makes for delicious concentrates thanks to the high level of resin production that blankets the lime green and purple buds.

 

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
