Dream Beaver Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
Dream Beaver is a Sativa strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cross of Dirty Hippy X Appalachia. (Afgoo x Blockhead) x (Green Crack x Tres Dawg) offers flavors of fruity, lemongrass, thyme, mango and dank. The dominant terpenes found in Dream Beaver are myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-pinene and a-bulnesene. The flower used to create this particular Terp Sugar originated at the Bodhi.Seeds cultivator. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

Dream Beaver by Bodhi Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain that crosses Dirty Hippy (an Afghooey-Blockhead hybrid) with Appalachia. With subdued flavors of fresh cedar and earthy spice, Dream Beaver deals a mellow buzz that lets you stay active, productive, and social. This sativa is a great choice for unleashing laughing fits and creative sparks on those days when your mood and motivation could use a lift.

Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
