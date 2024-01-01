Dream Beaver x Orange Zkittlez is a limited-release hybrid combination of Dream Beaver (Dirty Hippy X Appalachia x (Afgoo x Blockhead) x (Green Crack x Tres Dawg)) and Orange Zkittlez (Agent Orange and Zkittlez). Grown by Big Daddy Purp (Outdoor), this strain has a terpene of myrcene, terpinolene, caryophyllene, limonene, and a-pinene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of fruity, mango, lemongrass, and thyme with musky notes. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Ter
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.