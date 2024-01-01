Durban Diva is a sativa strain that combines Grape Durbs and Trophy Wife. Grown by Grow Op Farms (indoor), this strain has a terpene profile of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, humulene, and a-maaliene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of lime, sour rind, juniper, and fruity notes. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Gems & Juice device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.