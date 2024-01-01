Dutch Delight Live Resin HTE All-in-One 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 12%CBD —

About this product

Dutch Delight is a hybrid strain created by crossing Dutch Treat and Trophy Wife. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, and b-ocimene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this All-in-One Device delivers a bold and flavorful experience. Enjoy the sweet and spicy notes of apple, citrus, nutmeg, cumin, and mango in Dutch Delight with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE All-in-One Device.

About this strain

Dutch Delight is an indica weed strain made from a complex genetic cross of Big Bud x Afghani x Skunk 1. Dutch Delight is known for its intensely sedating effects and old school delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene as the dominant terpene, with a strong, astringent lemon profile with pungent earth notes. The average price of Dutch Delight typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dutch Delight is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both casual and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by the Holland-based Flying Dutchmen, Dutch Delight can offer relief to medical patients dealing with pain, nausea, and insomnia. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dutch Delight, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
