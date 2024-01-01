About this product
About this strain
Dutch Delight is an indica weed strain made from a complex genetic cross of Big Bud x Afghani x Skunk 1. Dutch Delight is known for its intensely sedating effects and old school delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene as the dominant terpene, with a strong, astringent lemon profile with pungent earth notes. The average price of Dutch Delight typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dutch Delight is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both casual and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by the Holland-based Flying Dutchmen, Dutch Delight can offer relief to medical patients dealing with pain, nausea, and insomnia. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dutch Delight, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.