Dutch Delight Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 12%CBD —
About this product

Dutch Delight is a Hybrid strain grown by Dogtown Pioneers. This potent cross of Dutch Treat x Trophy Wife offers flavors of apple, citrus, nutmeg, cumin and mango. The dominant terpenes found in Dutch Delight are terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene and b-ocimene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, these vape cartridges from Dabstract offer a flavorful and terpene-rich live resin experience.

  • Dutch Delight effects are mostly energizing.

    Dutch Delight potency is lower THC than average.

Dutch Delight is an indica weed strain made from a complex genetic cross of Big Bud x Afghani x Skunk 1. Dutch Delight is known for its intensely sedating effects and old school delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene as the dominant terpene, with a strong, astringent lemon profile with pungent earth notes. The average price of Dutch Delight typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dutch Delight is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both casual and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by the Holland-based Flying Dutchmen, Dutch Delight can offer relief to medical patients dealing with pain, nausea, and insomnia. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dutch Delight, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
