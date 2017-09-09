Dutch Treat Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Dutch Treat is a Indica Dominant Hybrid strain grown by Grow Op Farms. This potent cross of descendant of Northern Lights crossed with Skunk, and Haze offers flavors of apple, citrus, nutmeg, cumin and spicy. The dominant terpenes found in Dutch Treat are terpinolene, caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene and alpha-maaliene. Treat yourself to a convenient and potent experience with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll Pack.

About this strain

Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.

About this brand

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
