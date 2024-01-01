Dutch Delight is a hybrid strain created by crossing Dutch Treat and Trophy Wife. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, and b-ocimene. Formulated with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and high potency distillate, this vape cartridge offers a smooth and flavorful experience. Enjoy the sweet and spicy notes of apple, citrus, nutmeg, cumin, and mango in Dutch Delight with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Vape Cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.