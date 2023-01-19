Dabstract is where intention and execution overlap. It’s not about our story, it’s about our customers, and we let the terps do the talking. Our mission is to produce consistent high quality, terpene rich concentrates that respect the hard work of our cultivators. From the flower we select, to the strict thresholds we enforce, we’ve been setting the industry standard since we first hit the shelves in 2014. We make decisions based on how we think things should be done, not how everyone else does it. We don’t cut corners, because we give a damn. What we want for us, we make for you. The experience of flavor-rich, no bullshit concentrates, gives you a wide variety of the unique characteristics of the specific strains we work with. Our process is purpose driven and our foundation is motivated by culture. We are grateful to show you what we can do.