Ex Wife is a hybrid created by crossing Ghost OG and Trophy Wife. This strain offers an exquisite terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene, limonene, and selinadiene; creating a delicious combination of sweet fruit with herbal undertones. Experience the full flavor of Ex Wife in our 510 Vape Carts.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.