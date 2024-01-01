Forbidden Fruit x Grape OG is an indica-dominant hybrid. Grown by Dogtown Pioneers, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and selinadiene. With its whipped texture and high terpene content, this Cake Icing offers a flavorful and potent experience. Enjoy the fruity and musky flavors of grape, mango, lemongrass, thyme, and citrus in Forbidden Fruit x Grape OG Live Resin Cake Icing from Dabstract.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.