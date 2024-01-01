Forbidden Fruit x Rainbow Runtz is an indica strain created by crossing Forbidden Fruit (Cherry Pie X Tangies) and Rainbow Runtz (Skittlez x DoSiDos). Grown outdoors by Big Daddy Purp, this strain features a terpene profile of citral, selinadiene, a-bulnesene, fenchol, and camphene; creating a flavor combination of cinnamon, spicy cloves, oregano, and notes of pepper. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.