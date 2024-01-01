Garlic Juice x Papaya Cake is a limted-release combination created by crossing Garlic Juice (GMO x Papaya) and Papaya Cake (Wedding Cake x Papaya). Grown by Dogtown Pioneers-Outdoor, this strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, terpinolene, and a-maaliene; creating an unforgettable flavor experience of mango, lemongrass, thyme, fruity, and musky. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Cake Icing.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.