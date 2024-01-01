Gary Payton is an indica strain bred by Cookies and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Derived from The Y and Snowman, this strain was grown indoors by Grow Op Farms, featuring a terpene profile of caryophyllene, a-maaliene, limonene, myrcene, and selinadiene. This terpene profile allows for a delightful flavor combination of cinnamon, patchouli, and cedar. Enjoy the full flavor experience with our Live Resin All-in-One device.

Show more