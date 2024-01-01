Gary Payton x Nitro Cake is a limited-release hybrid combination of Gary Payton (The Y x Snowman) and Nitro Cake (Ice Cream Cake x Weird Science). Grown by Big Daddy Purp (Outdoor), this strain features a terpene profile of caryophyllene, limonene, a-maaliene, a-bulnesene, humulene. Enjoy notes of cinnamon, pepper, spicy, cloves and oregano in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.