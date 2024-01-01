Ghost OG x Redneck Wedding is an indica strain created by crossing Ghost OG (OG Kush S1) with Redneck Wedding (GMO x Trophy Wife). Grown by Grow Op Farms-Indoor, this strain has a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, and a-maaliene; boasting flavors of fruity, cedar, cinnamon, and mango. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.