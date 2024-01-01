Giesel S1 Live Resin Gems & Juice 1G

by Dabstract
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Giesel S1 is an Hybrid strain. This strain offers a terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, a-maaliene and selinadiene; creating a flavor combination of sweet, cedar and cinnamon notes. It's grown at Grow Op Farms. Get the full flavor experience with our Gems & Juice. Enjoy the full flavor profile with our Live Resin Gems & Juice.

Crossing the fuel-flavored Chemdog with Mass Super Skunk, Giesel is a strain with a wonderful bag appeal, flavor, and high. Buds give off gassy, sweet candy, and skunk aromas while tasting of citrus and fuel. The high produces both cerebral and physical effects that may wind you down into a relaxed state, perfect for a quiet evening to catch up on some much-needed rest. 

 

Dabstract
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
