Girl Scout Cookies x Fire OG is a limited-release indica combination of Girl Scout Cookies GSC (OG Kush x Durban Poison) and Fire OG (OG Kush x SFV OG Kush). Grown by Big Daddy Purp (Outdoor), the terpene profile of this strain features caryophyllene, limonene, humulene, myrcene, and a-farnesene. Enjoy hints of pepper, cinnamon, spicy, cloves, oregano in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One device.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.