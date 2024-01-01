Girl Scout Cookies x Fire OG is a limited-release indica combination of Girl Scout Cookies GSC (OG Kush x Durban Poison) and Fire OG (OG Kush x SFV OG Kush). Grown by Big Daddy Purp (Outdoor), the terpene profile of this strain features caryophyllene, limonene, humulene, myrcene, and a-farnesene. Enjoy hints of pepper, cinnamon, spicy, cloves, oregano in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cartridge.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.