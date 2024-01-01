GMO x Grape Cream Cake is a limited-release hybrid combination of GMO (Garlic Cookies X Cookies) and Grape Cream Cake (Ice Cream Cake x Grape Pie Wedding Crasher). This strain is grown by Grow Op Farms (Indoors) and offers a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, myrcene, and selinadiene. Enjoy hints of lime, sour, rind, juniper, and cedar in every hit with our Live Resin All-in-One device.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.