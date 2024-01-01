GMO x (OG Chem x TW) Live Resin Terp Sugar 1G

by Dabstract
GMO x (OG Chem x Trophy Wife) is a limited-release indica combination of GMO Garlic Cookies (Chem Dawg X Cookies) and OG Chem (SFV OG Kush X Chemdawg) crossed with Trophy Wife (Wedding Cake F2). Grown by Grow Op Farms (Indoor), this strain features a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, a-maaliene, and terpinolene. Enjoy the flavors of patchouli, cinnamon, spicy, earthy, and cedar notes with our Live Resin Terp Sugar.

Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
