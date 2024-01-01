GMO x Orange Zkittlez is a hybrid strain created by crossing GMO Garlic Cookies (Chem Dawg X Cookies) and Orange Zkittlez (Agent Orange and Zkittlez). Grown by Big Daddy Purp (Outdoor), this strain offers a terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, and a-maaliene. Enjoy hints of lime, sour rind, juniper, and cinnamon in every hit with our Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) 510 vape cartridge.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.